Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County coroner releases the name of a man who died June 10 after a shooting in the area of 12th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Johnathan Jones, 20, was found inside a vehicle that crashed near 12th Avenue and Parmele Street. Police say Jones was not responsive; he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police found the vehicle while investigating a report of gunshots on Eighth Street.

Jones’ death is considered a homicide. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

