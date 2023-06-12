Canine lovers unite for an afternoon of exercise and mental stimulation

This yorky doesn't like water
This yorky doesn't like water(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Canine lovers unite on Sunday afternoon at Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere for a Dogs Day Out event.

Pooches from across the Stateline had the chance to participate in fun activities like agility courses, dock diving, canine aquatics and more. Owners of the farm, Kent and Gwen Meyer, believe it’s important that dogs not only get physical exercise, but also mental stimulation.

They hope this event will help owners learn new ways to keep their dogs happy and healthy. Kent tells 23 News that he’s impressed with how much the event has grown in the recent years.

“About ten years ago my wife decided that we should do something to get the community more involved with their dogs and their relationships with their owners. So we started inviting them out. It was a much smaller event back then,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Rockford leaving one adult male...
Developing: Adult male pronounced dead after Saturday night shooting
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Man convicted of killing wife in 2015 says lawyer failed him at trial
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rockford man arrested for allegedly stealing from multiple cars
Police arrest Rockford man for allegedly stealing from several cars

Latest News

Volunteers brave the weather and get their grippers on to pull the truck
Fundraisers pull truck to raise money for Hospice Care in Beloit
Overdose awareness walk
Rockford community comes together for 9th annual Overdose Awareness Walk
Overdose awareness walk
Overdose awareness walk
Kayleigh's Saturday forecast - 06/10/2023
Kayleigh's Saturday forecast - 06/10/2023