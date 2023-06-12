Canine lovers unite for an afternoon of exercise and mental stimulation

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Canine lovers unite on Sunday afternoon at Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere for a Dogs Day Out event.

Pooches from across the Stateline had the chance to participate in fun activities like agility courses, dock diving, canine aquatics and more. Owners of the farm, Kent and Gwen Meyer, believe it’s important that dogs not only get physical exercise, but also mental stimulation.

They hope this event will help owners learn new ways to keep their dogs happy and healthy. Kent tells 23 News that he’s impressed with how much the event has grown in the recent years.

“About ten years ago my wife decided that we should do something to get the community more involved with their dogs and their relationships with their owners. So we started inviting them out. It was a much smaller event back then,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.