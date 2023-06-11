Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - She’s a five-time United States figure skating champion and a two-time Olympian from Rockford who was honored at Midway Village for her 70th birthday.

Janet Lynn met community members on Saturday who attended her birthday celebration at Midway Village Museum. Although her birthday was on April 6, Midway decided to honor Lynn for her 70th birthday in June. Lynn talked to attendees about her skating career and how the sport has evolved since she last laced up her skates competitively. She was a skater in the 1968 Olympics in France at only 14 years old and the again four years later in Japan.

Lynn says she enjoyed the sport so much she didn’t even think about the amount of lives she’s touched along the way to grow the sport of figure skating.

“I was doing a lot and I was grateful to be doing a lot and I love to skate so I could go and skate in places but I never realized what an impact that I made on people,” said Lynn.

