Severson Dells hosts annual fundraiser, special guest 23 News Aaron Wilson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Severson Dells Nature Center hosts its annual fundraiser Saturday evening to support its nature programs.

Dozens of people attended this event, which is held at the Grove at Severson Dells. The proceeds from this Golden Hour in the Groove help the nature center educate the community about nature. This includes school field trips, guided hikes, summer camp programs and adult lectures.

23 News Morning weather anchor, Aaron Wilson, also emceed the event. Severson Dells executive director Ann Wasser hopes the fundraiser draws nature old and new.

“It’s nice to see those familiar faces but it’s also nice to see new people coming out and enjoying the space, and supporting nature education too and getting them introduced to us so they know what we are doing and getting to know them and hopefully getting them to come back,” said Ann Wasser who is Severson Dells executive director.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.