Severson Dells hosts annual fundraiser, special guest 23 News Aaron Wilson

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Severson Dells Nature Center hosts its annual fundraiser Saturday evening to support its nature programs.

Dozens of people attended this event, which is held at the Grove at Severson Dells. The proceeds from this Golden Hour in the Groove help the nature center educate the community about nature. This includes school field trips, guided hikes, summer camp programs and adult lectures.

23 News Morning weather anchor, Aaron Wilson, also emceed the event. Severson Dells executive director Ann Wasser hopes the fundraiser draws nature old and new.

“It’s nice to see those familiar faces but it’s also nice to see new people coming out and enjoying the space, and supporting nature education too and getting them introduced to us so they know what we are doing and getting to know them and hopefully getting them to come back,” said Ann Wasser who is Severson Dells executive director.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, one is in the hospital and one requires counseling due to the impacts of a...
Car crash victims seek justice, suspect remains free
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Man convicted of killing wife in 2015 says lawyer failed him at trial
Rockford man arrested for allegedly stealing from multiple cars
Police arrest Rockford man for allegedly stealing from several cars
The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and...
Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday
Shooting investigation
Golden Hour at Severson Dells
Golden Hour at the Grove
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Janet Lynn makes an appearance at Midway Village Museum