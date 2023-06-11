Sand Park Pool fills up on opening day

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Sand Park pool opens its doors Saturday for it’s first day of the season and several families didn’t hesitate to take a jump in the pool.

The pools aquatics supervisor Bailey Beard says several families called them waiting for Saturday to arrive.

Even though it was the first day the pool almost reached it’s capacity but the Rockford Park District comes prepared. The pool’s staff bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. The park district’s other two pools, Alpine and Harkins, will open next weekend.

“People were definitely looking to come out today. We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls asking when are we going to open?,” said Beard, ”Everyone’s super excited. So we’re getting close to our capacity and we haven’t hit our peak yet.”

Ants, spiders and mice look for shelter inside to cool off and find a water source.
Stateline families may see more pests this year due to dry weather
Dean Troutman, 92, was in Orangeville Friday as he makes his way across the state of Illinois.
92-year-old man visits Orangeville during 350-mile trek