Rockford community comes together for 9th annual Overdose Awareness Walk

By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford community comes together Saturday morning to honor the lives of those that were taken away way too early from a drug overdose.

Overdose Awareness Walk organizer Rebecca Rogers started the walk nine years ago after losing her brother to an overdose.

“He passed away in February and then we started the walk the June after and I was not expecting it to become an annual event,” Rogers said.

Rogers says Saturday’s walk had two goals, which are to educate people on how to save a life and help people be more comfortable when talking about the topic.

“It’s gotten larger every year and more people have gotten the training the Narcan training and recovery information, so I’m happy,” Rogers said.

Faces of those lost to an overdose are spread out along the path. Rogers says more people display their loved ones, even if they died 10 years ago.

“I feel, you know, pretty positive about that people are kind of shaking off that stigma and share with each other the, you know, the reason for the death,” Rogers said.

Rogers says it saddens her to see so many people who have recently fallen victim.

“I do hate seeing it it is on the rise, overdoses is, I mean like I said are devastating, it’s do discouraging,” Rogers said.

Tracy Burtis with Families Fighting Addiction says they attend the walk every year to share the resources they offer with the community such as therapy for the victim’s loved ones.

“Needed some kind of support and someone to talk to, so we are here for that, to help the loved ones get through it too because they struggle just as much,” Burtis said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a drug addiction, there are some rehab facilities in Rockford who can help, including Rosecrance and Remedies Renewing Lives.

