Rain ahead for the next couple days

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was a warm and sunny day to start off, with the night becoming increasingly cooler while remaining dry.

Highs were in the 80s Saturday with winds on the calmer side. Temperatures into the night dipped into the low 60s and upper 50s until rain will reach the region at midnight.

Rainfall will continue overnight into Sunday until 10:30 a.m. and remain dry with partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Monday will be re-intoduced to scattered around noon and last until the evening time. Moving overnight into Tuesday more rain will hit the region at midnight and last until 10 a.m.

The remainder of Tuesday should be clear with no more rain for the rest of the week.

