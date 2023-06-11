Developing: Rockford shooting leaves one adult male with life threatening injuries
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting investigation is underway after one adult male was shot with life threatening injuries on Saturday night, according to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department.
Rockford police tweeted out at 9:16 p.m. on Saturday that a shooting was being investigated at 12th Avenue and 8th Street, which is on the southeast side of Rockford.
One male was shot with life threatening injuries.
We will update you with more information as it comes in.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.