Developing: Rockford shooting leaves one adult male with life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting investigation is underway after one adult male was shot with life threatening injuries on Saturday night, according to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford police tweeted out at 9:16 p.m. on Saturday that a shooting was being investigated at 12th Avenue and 8th Street, which is on the southeast side of Rockford.

One male was shot with life threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation at 12th Ave and 8th St. One adult male gunshot victim with life threatening injuries. Please check back here for updates. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 11, 2023

We will update you with more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.