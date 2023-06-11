Day on the course to honor late Corporal Ryan Masters

Photo of the golf course honoring
Photo of the golf course honoring(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 200 people unite for a golf outing in Rockton to honor the life of Corporal Ryan Masters and raise money for a good cause.

Ryan served in the Marines after he graduated from Hononegah High School, he sadly passed away in 2021. The next year, Ryan’s family and friends establish the RDM Foundation it’s goals are to keep his memory alive, raise money for veterans and raise awareness on Veteran mental health and suicide prevention.

One of Ryan’s friends says this years golf classic sold out before it was publicly advertised.

“The best thing about that is connected back to Ryan either directly or indirectly, a former teammate themselves, a friend, a colleague, college teammate. It’s been a good adventure this year again,” Ryan Sadler, Ryan’s former teammate.

