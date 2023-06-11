Auburn grad and Minnesota Viking Vederian Lowe hosts football camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Auburn football star and Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Vederian Lowe hosted a football camp Saturday morning for boys and girls ages 7-11. They participated in numerous drills where they learned foundational football skills.

“The inspiration for the camp was from my grandfather, we’ve been talking about this for years”, said Lowe, " he’s been a main part of putting this on and I wouldn’t be able to do this without him.”

Lowe appeared in four of the last five games last season with the Vikings and made his debut on the offensive line in week 18 in Chicago where he picked up 33 snaps. Lowe will enter his second year in the league this fall.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.