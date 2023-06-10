Stateline families may see more pests this year due to dry weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The midwest current drought conditions mean people may start seeing pests invade unwanted places. Creepy crawlies pop up in homes anywhere moisture collects. Experts say to make sure to keep an eye out in kitchens, bathrooms and basements this summer.

“Customers see a lot more insects on the inside rather than on the outside,” said Midwest Pest Control owner Zack Patnou.

Everyone wants a clean, bug free house to come home to but with the dry weather, houses may get some unwanted visitors.

“Customers will see more ants than normal due to the warm weather because of the lack of rain,” Patnou said.

Patnou says spiders will die outside in the heat, so they turn to a home to seek shelter.

“Most commonly, it’s going to be the kitchen and bathroom and also the basement if there’s high humidity or high moisture down there,” Patnou said.

Bug Lady pest Control owner Chris Mei says the pests outdoors are just as bad.

“The ticks are going to be horrible this year,” Patnou said. “We had such a mild winter that everything is really just thriving.”

Mei says the deer tick is the one that causes Lyme Disease and they’re so small that they crawl up your leg without noticing, which is why people need to prepare.

“Long sleeves, long pants, try to tuck your pants into your boots,” Mei said.

Mei says to double check after coming inside since she says her dog has Lyme Disease due to a tick unnoticed.

“It’s almost kind of like arthritis,” Mei said. “Her joints, she’s kind of sore, she’s not as quick as she used to be.”

Rockford resident Tina Kimberly says luckily pests have turned away from her house.

“I have a pest control that sprays four times a year because I don’t like pests, I don’t like spiders, I don’t like ants and it tends to keep the population of them down,” Kimberly said.

Patnou says to avoid attracting pests, make sure an outside hose doesn’t leak and spill out any water that fills somewhere such as a garbage can lid.

Lyme Disease is just one disease pests carry. Wearing long sleeves this summer may also prevent the spread of Zika Virus and West Nile, which are spread by mosquitos and fleas from rodents.

