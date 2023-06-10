Police investigating body found inside U-Haul truck in Texas

A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility,...
A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility, according to police.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston, Texas are investigating the death of a person found inside a moving truck.

After getting an anonymous call about it Friday evening, police went to a storage facility and noticed a foul odor coming from a U-Haul truck.

Inside, officers found a body wrapped in plastic.

Police say the truck had been towed to the storage facility, where employees discovered the body.

Investigators don’t know if the person was a man or a woman.

The medical examiner will work to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, one is in the hospital and one requires counseling due to the impacts of a...
Car crash victims seek justice, suspect remains free
Rockford man arrested for allegedly stealing from multiple cars
Police arrest Rockford man for allegedly stealing from several cars
John Carlos Boose was convicted of murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Regina Poe.
Man convicted of killing wife in 2015 says lawyer failed him at trial
The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and...
Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators
If you accidentally call 911, stay on the line to verify all information. Do not hang up.
Boone Co. Sheriff’s Office sees 200% increase in 911 hang-up and misdial calls

Latest News

In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment with speeches to GOP audiences
Candles with the image of Pope Francis are left at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli...
Pope, upon doctor’s advice, to skip Sunday public blessing; surgeon says recovery absolutely normal
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured