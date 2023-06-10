Edgebrook Music on the Mall had a beautiful start

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies, 80 degree temperatures and barley a breeze in sight what more could you ask for, besides rain to fix our drought conditions of course.

Music on the Mall at Edgebrook Shops in Rockford kicked off their night with GoDeans, a rock and country band that had the area buzzing with excitement. The night remained mild with a slight breeze and clear skies. Also, Lucha Cantina fed the group of attendees with delicious Mexican food!

Check out the video below of 23 News Weather Anchor Kayleigh Randle showing off what she got from the restaurant.

Saturday is set to be identical to Friday but get ready for a rainy Sunday morning. Starting at one in the morning and lasting until 11 a.m. rain will pour down on the region until it breaks apart leaving us with sunny skies.

