Third straight perfect day Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few could find any faults whatsoever when it came to Thursday’s impeccable weather. For a second straight day, the Stateline basked in unlimited sunshine, comfortably mild temperatures, and zero humidity.

All signs point to a third straight winner for Friday, as sunshine is to continue its dominance. The one very subtle change will be the elimination of the lake breeze that kept temperatures in the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. A westerly breeze is to blow on Friday, which will allow our temperatures to reach the lower 80s, while keeping humidity levels eminently comfortable.

Another day of wall-to-wall sunshine is expected Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Computer models are projecting a clear, quiet Friday night and it now appears as though the daytime hours of Saturday will be dry. We’ll start with sun, but clouds will gather as the afternoon progresses. Still, with a southwesterly wind in tow, temperatures should reach the lower 80s once again, though humidity levels may creep up just a bit.

Saturday's to start on a quiet, rather sunny note, with southwesterly winds allowing temperatures to warm nicely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to increase in the afternoon hours of Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Saturday night, a cold front will be on approach from the northwest, bringing with it what could be our best rain chances in weeks! The current school of thought brings rain into the region around or shortly after midnight, with several hours of wet weather to follow. Current projections keep rain in and around the Stateline for at least the first half of Sunday, and perhaps even into early Sunday afternoon.

Showers are to arrive around or shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s not yet a slam dunk to occur, but the latest projections are encouraging, given the rapidly evolving drought situation in these parts. The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning places nearly the entire State of Illinois in some sort of drought, while more than half of the state is now considered to be in a Moderate Drought. While these rains won’t singularly erase the drought, every bit helps at this stage in the game.

The drought situation is worsening rapidly in Illinois, with nearly the entire state in some state of drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

