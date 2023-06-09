Rockford man sentenced for sexually exploiting children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Friday for having nearly 8,000 images and videos of child pornography on his home computer.

James Umbaugh, 57, received the sentence as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. He also admitted to being a moderator for chat rooms and websites that exploited children.

Umbaugh was arrested in December 2018 when police executed a federal search warrant at a Machesney Park home. Officers said they found Umbaugh sitting at a computer that contained images of children engaged in sex acts.

Along with the prison sentence, Umbaugh was ordered by a judge to pay $18,000 in restitution to his victims.

