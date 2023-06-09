Police arrest Rockford man for allegedly stealing from several cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police in Rockford arrest a 47-year-old man Wednesday evening, accusing him of breaking into and stealing from several cars two nights ago in the 2400 block of Meadowview Lane.

Officers found Jonathan Bailey in the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue because one of the wallets he allegedly stole had an Apple Air Tag inside.

Bailey faces five counts of burglary and five counts of theft.

