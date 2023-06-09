OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center celebrates 15 years of Animal Assisted Therapy program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Staff at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center marked 15 years of its Animal Assisted Therapy program with a celebration Friday.

The program uses highly trained animals and handlers to motivate patients, helping them function physically, socially, cognitively and emotionally.

Jessica Dominguez, OSF Healthcare coordinator for volunteer services, says the program started when a nurse, Theresa Geraci, noticed the impact animal bonds can have on patients in recovery.

“She spearheaded this group. It started back in 2008, with these highly trained dogs, therapy dogs, and their beautiful handlers, who volunteer their time to come in and visit patients upon request,” Dominguez said.

Before the pandemic, the hospital had around 40 emotional support dogs and handlers. Since then, the number of volunteer teams has dropped to about seven, but hospital workers say they’re confident the program can return to pre-pandemic numbers.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, you can find more information about the process here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.