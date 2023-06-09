Man convicted of killing wife in 2015 says lawyer failed him at trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Convicted murderer John Carlos Boose asked a Winnebago County judge Friday for a new trial, claiming his public defender did not represent him effectively two years ago.

“To proceed on an ineffective assistance of counsel claim, there’s a two-part test,” said Rockford lawyer Ela Bucko.

Buck isn’t involved in Boose’s case. But the experienced criminal defense attorney says the bar is significantly high for anyone who claims their lawyer didn’t represent them effectively at trial.

“The first part [of the test] is that the attorney fell below reasonable standards,” she said.

That’s what Boose says happened to him when he was represented by Assistant Public Defender Brad Morrison.

Boose was convicted of beating his wife, Regina Poe, to death eight years ago. He says a recording of his police interrogation contained a Miranda violation and that Morrison should have moved to suppress the footage. If Judge Randy Wilt agrees with that claim, Boose could still face another hurdle.

“The second part is that that failure caused an ineffective trial or an ineffective defense for the individual,” Bucko said.

Winnebago County Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Meason disputes Boose’s claim, showing in court Friday a document Boose signed, agreeing to the use of the interrogation video with the alleged Miranda violation redacted.

“We feel that the verdict did reflect the evidence that was presented at trial,” Meason said in an earlier report.

Morrison is scheduled to testify about the interrogation video on June 30.

