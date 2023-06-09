92-year-old man visits Orangeville during 350-mile trek

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A man with 92 years under his belt wants to help some of our youngest generation live as long as him. He’s on a 350-mile trek across Illinois to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital so their families never get a bill.

Dean Troutman of Princeville started his latest journey May 21. We caught up with him in Orangeville Friday.

This isn’t Troutman’s first fundraising mission. In 2014, he walked 700 miles and raised $70,000 for Troutman Park, in memory of his wife, Peggy. Seven years later, he raised another $70,000 for St. Jude’s. Troutman says it’s the people who keep him going.

“They are the friendliest people you ever met and I meet the best of them. They are the ones who come out and meet me. They are the top of the line, I tell you. That’s what I enjoy about it,” said Troutman.

You can visit Troutman’s fundraising page here if you’d like to donate to his cause.

