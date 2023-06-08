Winning weather trend to continue

Air quality to continue improving as well
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in eleven days, temperatures in the Stateline failed to reach 80°, making it a relatively rare “cooler” day, even though temperatures fell just a few degrees shy of normal.

What was more noticeable was the much more comfortable nature of the air as well as the much cleaner nature of it. Not only is humidity long gone, the smoke that had gathered in our skies has thinned out considerably, and improving our air quality in the process.

It's not quite considered to be good, but air quality is improving in the Stateline.
Dense smoke continues to cover the Northeast while smoke has thinned out closer to home.
Dense smoke continues to cover the Northeast while smoke has thinned out closer to home.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re not quite in “good” level air quality just yet, but we’re getting there. We presently sit on the very low end of the “moderate” category, but we’re inching closer and closer to being “good”.

It's not quite considered to be good, but air quality is improving in the Stateline.
Further improvements very well may be in store Thursday and Friday, as computer model projections continue to suggest little, if any smoke will be present in our skies.

Look for minimal concentrations of smoke in our area for the next couple days.
Look for minimal concentrations of smoke in our area for the next couple days.
That’s one positive development in and of itself. But perhaps even more positive will be just how gorgeous the next couple days will be. It would be entirely fair to call Thursday a “copy and paste” day, as it’s likely to play out exactly as our Wednesday has. Sunshine will dominate from start to finish, temperatures are to reach the middle to upper 70s, and humidity levels are to remain eminently comfortable.

Expect Thursday to be a carbon copy of Wednesday.
Winds will shift to the northwest Friday, which will eliminate the cooling effects of the past two days’ lake breezes. The end result, under unlimited sun once again, will be temperatures warming into the lower 80s, while humidity levels are to remain delightful.

Sunshine will dominate again on Friday.
Things are to turn warmer and slightly more muggy Saturday as winds shift to the southwest. We’ll reach the middle 80s for afternoon highs. Initially, there was a thought that showers and storms may affect parts of our Saturday. While a few showers and storms are possible later in the afternoon, it’s appearing more likely that wet weather will hold off until Saturday night.

Temperatures warm Saturday thanks to sunshine and a southwesterly wind.
