Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department warns of officer impersonator

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s department is looking for a man it thinks is impersonating a police officer.

The man reportedly stopped a woman for almost speeding near South Baileyville and East German Valley Roads in Silver Creek Township last month. The department posted the notice on their Facebook page, describing him as a 5′10″, heavy set white man between 30 and 40 years old. He also has dark hair and a mustache.

If this description sounds familiar to you, contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 235-8252 or Stateline Area Crimestoppers at (866) 847-7669.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.