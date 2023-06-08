Rockford man wanted in 2022 reckless homicide

James Sims, 29, of Rockford is wanted for reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.
James Sims, 29, of Rockford is wanted for reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help finding a 29-year-old man wanted in a 2022 reckless homicide case.

James Sims faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

Police say Sims was driving on June 23, 2022 in the area of Forest Hills Road and Pleasant Valley Boulevard when his vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

Two women were hurt during the crash. One, Brenda Fultz, did not surivive.

Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts can call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or submit an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

