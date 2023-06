ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies this Thursday with highs in the middle 70′s. Clear tonight as temperatures drop to the upper 40′s. A few clouds tomorrow with highs around 80. Should remain dry during the day on Saturday with highs in the middle 80′s. Rainy on Sunday high at 70 degrees.

