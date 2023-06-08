Fundraising season in full swing at Hoo Haven wildlife center

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2023 summer fundraising season is underway at Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Durand.

It costs about $50,000 to keep Hoo Haven going every year.

“That means heat, electric, vet bills, medicine, special foods—everything to give the very best to the animals that are here,” said Hoo Haven Director Karen Herdklotz.

Staff says it has operated since 2000 from the support of numerous donors who’ve helped them rescue thousands of wild animals like bobcats, eagles, owls and hawks.

“The ice cream is free, the sundaes are free, the tours are free,” Public Relations Director Donald Czyzyk said of the bi-weekly ice cream socials held at the facility. “We want to give back to everybody and show them what they can learn here at Hoo Haven about their own back yard. And it’s about community outreach, letting people know that we’re and how they can support us.”

Hundreds of people flock to the Hoo Haven compound for dozens of fundraisers the organization holds each year.

“And it’s about community outreach, letting people know that we’re here, and how they can support us,” Czyzyk.

Hoo Haven visitors drop off a variety of donations—food, supplies, and cash—during the events to help them educate the community.

“We go out to schools, scouts, retirement homes, nursing homes and we do programs,” Herdklotz said.

Visitors also donate their time. Callie Woodcock became regular volunteer four years ago after she brought Hoo Haven an injured goose she found in her neighborhood.

“I love helping animals,” Woodcock said. “It’s been a passion of mine since I was little.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and...
Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators
Accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson is representing himself at trial in the death of...
Man accused of killing Rockford mom, three kids, will represent himself at trial
Pitts was found dead in his home on Vincent Avenue.
Community shows support for family of murdered Rockford man
Scottie Pulliam reportedly drowned while spending the day at Lake Louise.
Teen drowning at Lake Louise sparks call for change
Jail bars
Whiteside County man sentenced for embezzlement

Latest News

Some students from the Belvidere school district are ready to head into the workforce thanks to...
Project Search Graduation
Summer fundraising season underway at Hoo Haven wildlife center
Car wrapping scams take victims for a ride, according to the Better Business Bureau
FILE: Friends of the Coronado give tours of its historic theater.
This year’s Tony Awards share special ties with Rockford theater