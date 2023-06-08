Drowned teen’s sister creates fundraiser to cover funeral costs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family of Scottie Pulliam, 16, who drowned at Byron’s Lake Louise on Sunday.

Pulliam’s sister, Shakerra, created the page. On it, she writes Scottie was a great, cheerful kid. She also writes Scottie is survived by his mom, two sisters, a brother, a niece and a nephew.

The fundraiser’s goal is $7,500; it can be found here.

Funds raised will go towards Pulliam’s cremation and funeral, according to his sister.

