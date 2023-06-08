Drowned teen’s sister creates fundraiser to cover funeral costs

Scottie Pulliam
Scottie Pulliam(Shakerra Pulliam, via GoFundMe)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family of Scottie Pulliam, 16, who drowned at Byron’s Lake Louise on Sunday.

Pulliam’s sister, Shakerra, created the page. On it, she writes Scottie was a great, cheerful kid. She also writes Scottie is survived by his mom, two sisters, a brother, a niece and a nephew.

The fundraiser’s goal is $7,500; it can be found here.

Funds raised will go towards Pulliam’s cremation and funeral, according to his sister.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and...
Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators
Pitts was found dead in his home on Vincent Avenue.
Community shows outpouring of support for murdered Rockford man
Accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson is representing himself at trial in the death of...
Man accused of killing Rockford mom, three kids, will represent himself at trial
Scottie Pulliam reportedly drowned while spending the day at Lake Louise.
Teen drowning at Lake Louise sparks call for change
Jail bars
Whiteside County man sentenced for embezzlement

Latest News

Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department warns of officer impersonator
AM Radio could be taken out of future vehicles
AM Radio could be tuned out in future vehicles
AM Radio could be taken out of future vehicles
Could AM radio leave future vehicles?
Accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson is representing himself at trial in the death of...
Man accused of killing Rockford mom, three kids, will represent himself at trial