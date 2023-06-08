Big Ten announces 2024, 2025 football schedules as USC, UCLA join conference

The conference will eliminate the current divisions format in 2024
Big Ten Football: 2024 and 2025 two-play opponents
Big Ten Football: 2024 and 2025 two-play opponents(Big Ten Conference)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WIFR) - With USC and UCLA set to join the Big Ten in 2024, the conference announced conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Starting in 2024, the Big Ten will eliminate the current east-west divisions and will have the top two teams face each other in the conference championship.

The conference also announced “protected opponents” which are rivalry games that will be played every year, schools can have up to three protected opponents. For those that don’t have three protected opponents, they will instead have “two-play opponents”. Two-play matchups will have schools face off in a home-and-away series for 2024 and 2025 and will be swapped every two years.

The protected rivalries are:

Illinois-Northwestern

Illinois-Purdue

Indiana-Purdue

Wisconsin-Iowa

Wisconsin-Minnesota

Iowa-Minnesota

Iowa-Nebraska

Maryland-Rutgers

Michigan-Michigan State

Michigan-Ohio State

USC-UCLA

*-two-play opponents

Illinois 2024 B1G opponents, Home: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue, Michigan

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State*, Rutgers, USC

Illinois 2025, Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State*, UCLA

Away: Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Wisconsin 2024 B1G opponents, Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, *USC

Wisconsin 2025, Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, *USC

Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and...
Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators
Accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson is representing himself at trial in the death of...
Man accused of killing Rockford mom, three kids, will represent himself at trial
Pitts was found dead in his home on Vincent Avenue.
Community shows support for family of murdered Rockford man
Scottie Pulliam reportedly drowned while spending the day at Lake Louise.
Teen drowning at Lake Louise sparks call for change
Jail bars
Whiteside County man sentenced for embezzlement

Latest News

Midwest Future Prospects Baseball holds massive signing ceremony for class of 2023
Midwest Future Prospects Baseball holds massive signing ceremony for class of 2023
NIU Athletics closes out Summer Circuit in Rockford
NIU Athletics closes out Summer Circuit in Rockford
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June...
White Sox-Yankees game postponed due to air quality concerns
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: MLS club set to sign Argentine superstar, beating Barcelona, Saudi Arabia