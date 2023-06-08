Big Ten announces 2024, 2025 football schedules as USC, UCLA join conference
The conference will eliminate the current divisions format in 2024
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WIFR) - With USC and UCLA set to join the Big Ten in 2024, the conference announced conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Starting in 2024, the Big Ten will eliminate the current east-west divisions and will have the top two teams face each other in the conference championship.
The conference also announced “protected opponents” which are rivalry games that will be played every year, schools can have up to three protected opponents. For those that don’t have three protected opponents, they will instead have “two-play opponents”. Two-play matchups will have schools face off in a home-and-away series for 2024 and 2025 and will be swapped every two years.
The protected rivalries are:
Illinois-Northwestern
Illinois-Purdue
Indiana-Purdue
Wisconsin-Iowa
Wisconsin-Minnesota
Iowa-Minnesota
Iowa-Nebraska
Maryland-Rutgers
Michigan-Michigan State
Michigan-Ohio State
USC-UCLA
*-two-play opponents
Illinois 2024 B1G opponents, Home: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue, Michigan
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State*, Rutgers, USC
Illinois 2025, Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State*, UCLA
Away: Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Wisconsin 2024 B1G opponents, Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, *USC
Wisconsin 2025, Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, *USC
Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA
