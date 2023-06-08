After 20 years of applying, Madison dentist earns spot on Wheel of Fortune

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 20 years of applying to be on her favorite show, a Wisconsin-native will appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday.

Tammy Kalsow said she has always been a good puzzle-solver. Kalsow said her kids grew up watching the gameshow and always encouraged her to apply.

“My son, who is a very good audio engineer, took a video of me last Christmas, a year ago Christmas, I sent it in, didn’t hear anything for over a year. Finally got an email in January of this year saying that they wanted to audition me,” Kalsow said.

After a couple more auditions, Kalsow flew to California in February to film the show.

“It was an exhausting day, it was just… they film a lot of shows in one day and so by the time my show aired, I was the sixth show to air, I had been there for 12 hours already so I was pretty worn out, but then you pump up and you get excited to get going and have your chance to be up there.”

After 20 years of continued hope, Kalsow’s episode will air on Friday.

“Nobody except my husband has seen this, he was the only one who was able to come out with me. So we have over 40 people coming to our house tomorrow night. It’s gonna be a little wild at the Kalsow house.”

