76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says

A Kentucky man was killed in Florida while saving his grandson from a rip current, family says. (Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A tragedy has hit a small community in Kentucky.

Family members told WKYT that 76-year-old Robert “Bob” Sarver was killed last week near Daytona Beach, Florida, while saving his grandson who was caught in a rip current.

Sarver was known in Anderson County as a guidance counselor, a football coach and now a hero.

While his family and the community mourn his loss, Sarver is still giving back in ways that will benefit those in the county.

In lieu of flowers, Sarver’s obituary says that people are asked to consider donating to the Anderson County Scholarship Fund.

The 72-year-old was previously on the selection board for the fund, which has awarded a scholarship to a student graduating from high school each year since 1977.

Bill Patrick, an attorney and Sarver’s friend, said the impact the fund has had on the students is irreplaceable.

“With what school costs now, every little bit will help,” he said.

According to Patrick, Sarver will be missed but not forgotten.

“Whether you remember him as a coach, a guidance counselor, or a friend, Sarver made an impact on many people’s lives in the community,” Patrick said.

A celebration of Sarver’s life is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County
Commercial fire
Second fire breaks out at 15th & Chris in Rockford
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Five charged in shooting at Rockford Speedway
Devon Pitts, 26, faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Rockford man charged with murder on Vincent Avenue
Scottie Pulliam reportedly drowned while spending the day at Lake Louise.
Teen drowning at Lake Louise sparks call for change

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Good Samaritans, armed with metal detectors, helped recover a lost wedding ring.
Good Samaritans, armed with metal detectors, help recover woman’s lost wedding ring
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on...
House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US