White Sox-Yankees game postponed due to air quality concerns

SECAUCUS, N.J. (WIFR) - As smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets portions of the northeastern United States causing issues with air quality, Major League Baseball is postponing multiple games in the region for Wednesday.

Among the cancellations include the White Sox vs. Yankees which was set to go at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium. Major League Baseball also postponed the Tigers vs. Phillies game.

The Sox and Yankees are set to make up their Wednesday game with a Thursday doubleheader set to begin at 4:05 p.m. EST.

