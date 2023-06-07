White Sox-Yankees game postponed due to air quality concerns

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June...
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SECAUCUS, N.J. (WIFR) - As smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets portions of the northeastern United States causing issues with air quality, Major League Baseball is postponing multiple games in the region for Wednesday.

Among the cancellations include the White Sox vs. Yankees which was set to go at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium. Major League Baseball also postponed the Tigers vs. Phillies game.

The Sox and Yankees are set to make up their Wednesday game with a Thursday doubleheader set to begin at 4:05 p.m. EST.

