Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local first responders, educators and their families will get first dibs during the grand opening weekend of Rockford’s newest family-friendly attraction.

Urban Air Adventure Park is hosting a “First Responders and Educators” event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9! Admission will be free for all first responders, educators and their families during the event.

Located at 7137 East State St. in Rockford, the more than 30,000 square feet space has wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts and obstacle courses that help kids “fly and aim higher,” while challenging them to get out of their comfort zone and build confidence.

The park opens to the public with a “Grand Opening Celebration” which runs 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The first 200 people in line for the grand opening will get free goodie bags. Throughout Saturday, guests can experience what a birthday party could look like and Urban Air, with a chance to win one year of membership to the park!

