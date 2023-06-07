Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators

The newest entertainment venue in Rockford opens this weekend.
The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and...
The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and educators and their families.(Urban Air Adventure Park)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local first responders, educators and their families will get first dibs during the grand opening weekend of Rockford’s newest family-friendly attraction.

Urban Air Adventure Park is hosting a “First Responders and Educators” event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9! Admission will be free for all first responders, educators and their families during the event.

Located at 7137 East State St. in Rockford, the more than 30,000 square feet space has wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts and obstacle courses that help kids “fly and aim higher,” while challenging them to get out of their comfort zone and build confidence.

The park opens to the public with a “Grand Opening Celebration” which runs 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The first 200 people in line for the grand opening will get free goodie bags. Throughout Saturday, guests can experience what a birthday party could look like and Urban Air, with a chance to win one year of membership to the park!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County
Commercial fire
Second fire breaks out at 15th & Chris in Rockford
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Five charged in shooting at Rockford Speedway
Devon Pitts, 26, faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Rockford man charged with murder on Vincent Avenue
Josmar Gonzalez, 7, of Belvidere, was hit on Friday, June 2, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Belvidere boy dies after being hit by a car

Latest News

Music
RSO to raise funds for music education with Midsummer’s Night Trivia
FILE: Rows of cream puffs are stored in a giant cooler and ready to be sold at the Wisconsin...
Wisconsin State Fair to host hiring event Saturday in West Allis
Mary's Market to host Forest City Sound reunion concert
DCFS to host hiring event in Rockford