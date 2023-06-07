Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County
Commercial fire
Second fire breaks out at 15th & Chris in Rockford
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Five charged in shooting at Rockford Speedway
Devon Pitts, 26, faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Rockford man charged with murder on Vincent Avenue
Scottie Pulliam reportedly drowned while spending the day at Lake Louise.
Teen drowning at Lake Louise sparks call for change

Latest News

A Kentucky man, Robert Sarver, was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says.
76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief
This image from Washington Metropolitan Police Department body-worn video, released and...
Actor known for ‘Bob’s Burgers’ character arrested on Capitol riot charges
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
Police in Maryland said a mother and daughter were charged after they attempted to dispose of...
Report: Mother, daughter dismember and attempt to burn, grill grandmother’s body