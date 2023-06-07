RVC’s Camron Blank signs letter of intent to play Division I basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third time this year (male or female), a stateline native and junior college product will play NCAA Division I basketball. RVC’s Camron Blank joins that list as the Jefferson alum will play at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in the fall. Blank joins Auburn’s Brooklyn Gray (St. Louis) and Rockford Christian’s Marcus Hill (Bowling Green State) on that list this year.

The Jaguars are a team on the rise after reaching the NCAA tournament in 2022 and going 17-13 under first-year head coach Kate Bruce last year. Blank brinks productivity in scoring and rebounding after averaging over 14 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game last year at RVC.

