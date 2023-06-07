Raoul to FCC: Telemarketers need clarified rules for robocalls, texts

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul files a letter this week calling for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to strengthen protections against illegal text messages and robocalls.

The letter asks the FCC to formally clarify that “National Do Not Call Registry” protections apply to text messages and require mobile providers to block texts from a sender once they are aware of unsolicited messages.

Raoul is part of a coalition of 28 state attorneys general who filed comments calling on the FCC to clarify the federal rules requiring telemarketers to get consent between consumers and one seller or business before telemarketing robocalls and text messages are sent.

The FCC wants to amend its rule surrounding consent with lead generators, or entities that collect personal information for sale to third parties. Lead generators are a common source of telemarketing spam calls and messages.

One aspect of the FCC’s proposed amendment would allow a consumer to consent to robocalls and text messages from multiple entities at one time if they are associated and listed on the same webpage where consent is provided. However, Raoul says that could create more ambiguity.

“Robocalls and text messages cost consumers time and money, as well as violate their privacy. I will continue to protect the rights of Illinois consumers by fighting against this illegal practice,” he states.

Joining Raoul are attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

