Four Arlington Heights men charged for March robbery in Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four men face burglary charges in a March home invasion in Dixon, Ill.

On Tuesday Mike Miller, 52, and Buddy Mason, 22, both of Arlington Heights, Ill., were taken into custody in Gurnee, Ill. Both men were later transported to Lee County jail. Two others, Lawrence Miller, 29, and Sam Mason, 26, were taken into custody in April on unrelated charges. Both Lawrence and Sam are housed at the DuPage County jail.

Arrest warrants were issued for the men on May 19 after neighborhood surveillance videos led investigators to a suspected vehicle involved in the home invasion.

Dixon police say they dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. March 13, to the 1000 block of South Galena Avenue for a report of a home invasion. According to police, the caller told the dispatcher their house had been burglarized after a man wearing a green and yellow vest knocked on their door claiming to be from the city’s water department. The caller reportedly told police that the man at the door had official-looking documents that donned the City of Dixon logo along with the Dixon Arch.

Police say that when the homeowner walked to the backyard with the unknown man, the suspect radioed to a second person via walkie-talkie. At that time, someone entered the home and took personal items.

Police have not released what items were stolen, but were able to obtain video surveillance from neighbors, capturing the suspect vehicle, a black Ford Edge, and five male suspects involved. Investigators tracked the Ford Edge as it left Dixon and entered the Illinois Tollway. From there, they obtained more vehicle information through the tollway’s License Plate Readers.

Though working with the Glencoe Police Department, Naperville Police Department and the North Regional Major Crime Task Force (NORTAF), it was determined that the same black Ford Edge had been used in other similar-style burglaries across Illinois.

