Cooler, less smoky times ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the sixth time in as many days this month, and for the tenth straight day overall, temperatures in the Stateline made their way into the 80s. What made Tuesday a bit different is that there was noticeably more humidity in the air than in recent days, and some spots even picked up some rain!

There are changes in the works, and most of them look to be positive. A cold front is in the process of dropping through the Stateline, bringing cooler and drier air our way. Should you have fired up the air conditioner Tuesday, you’ll surely be able to shut it off and throw the windows back open this evening, as things are to turn eminently comfortable.

Much lower humidity and cooler temperatures will make for ideal sleeping conditions overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sure, things are to turn cooler, but not by much. The more noticeable change will be that Wednesday will feel much less humid than Tuesday. Air temperatures, themselves, only look to turn a notch cooler.

The cold front passing through the area Tuesday will result in just a modest cooling trend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It hasn’t been difficult at all to notice or even smell the smoke in our skies over the past several days. Tuesday, without a doubt, featured the thickest smoke concentrations over the last three days.

Tuesday has featured the thickest concentration of smoke in our skies. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, the smoke is not here for the long haul. It’ll likely stick around this evening, and perhaps some may linger into the morning hours, but our skies will turn dramatically bluer as the day progresses, and our air quality will rapidly improve.

Smoke will push out quickly Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much less smoke will be in our skies as Wednesday goes on, and air quality should improve nicely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll have a few clouds early in the day Wednesday, but they, too, will rapidly depart as the morning goes on. Sunshine is to be Wednesday’s prevailing theme, though a northeasterly wind may prevent us from extending our streak of 80°+ days. Still, the 79° forecast high would check in right where we should be on June 7.

Clouds may be with us in the very early stages of our Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Full sunshine will be on display from mid-morning on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A clear sky Wednesday night will allow temperatures to cool into the 40s in most spots, but sunshine again takes over Thursday, allowing for another very pleasant day. Thursday’s highs are to reach 77­°.

Sunshine will prevail on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to shift to the northwest Friday, eliminating Lake Michigan’s influence on our temperatures. Despite there being a few more clouds around, temperatures should return to the lower 80s.

A few more clouds will be around Friday, but also an abundance of sun is likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rainfall is still needed, and badly at that. The only decent chance for any decent rainfall is to come this weekend. A shower or two may sneak in here late Friday night, but the best chances for rain appear to come Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers may linger into Sunday as well.

Rain may return Friday night, with the best chances coming on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.