Community shows support for family of murdered Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The daughter of a Rockford man murdered Friday night has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Roger Pitts, 64, was found June 2 in his home on Vincent Avenue. Pitts’ son, Devon, 26, was charged June 5 with first-degree murder in relation to the death. He is in custody on unrelated charges, but he is now being held without bond.

The GoFundMe was started by Pitts’ daughter, Skye. She writes on the fundraiser page that her father did not have any life insurance, saying she needs help paying for the funeral.

The goal of the fundraiser is $4,000. You can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.