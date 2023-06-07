CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to make the network move the network more toward the political center. But a town hall meeting with Donald Trump received wide criticism, and a revamp of the network’s morning show imploded with the firing of Don Lemon.

A lengthy profile of Licht in Atlantic magazine that came out on Friday proved embarrassing and likely sealed his fate. Only two days ago, Licht promised on the same morning editorial call to fight to regain the trust of CNN employees.

But internally, Licht couldn’t gain the support of many at the network who felt loyal to Zucker, who was forced out following the revelation of an improper relationship with a work colleague.

CNN’s May ratings were dismal, with prime-time viewership less than half of rival of MSNBC, with Fox News Channel still leading among the cable networks.

Zaslav appointed four current CNN executives — Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling and David Leavy — to run the network while a search for a replacement is conducted.

“We are in good hands, allowing us to take the time we need to run a thoughtful and thorough search for a new leader,” Zaslav said in a memo to CNN staff.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County
Commercial fire
Second fire breaks out at 15th & Chris in Rockford
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Five charged in shooting at Rockford Speedway
Devon Pitts, 26, faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Rockford man charged with murder on Vincent Avenue
Josmar Gonzalez, 7, of Belvidere, was hit on Friday, June 2, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Belvidere boy dies after being hit by a car

Latest News

FILE - Wayne Brady attends the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York on May 18, 2022. Brady...
New version of ‘The Wiz’ will be led by Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the title role
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Father, son gunned down after high school graduation; 19-year-old suspect in custody
Celina Chanthanouvong and her partner Richard Flores pose in their apartment in Emeryville,...
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?
Pitts was found dead in his home on Vincent Avenue.
Community shows outpouring of support for murdered Rockford man