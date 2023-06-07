Boone County man gets 40 years for child sex crimes

40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times since December of 2020.(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County man is sentenced Wednesday in a 2022 child sexual abuse case.

Brian Sample, 41, of Poplar Grove, received 40 years in prison for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He’s required to serve at least 85% of his sentence and is required to register as a sex offender.

Sample was convicted on January 25 by a jury. According to the Boone County State’s Attorney, the child reported the assault, which happened between December 2020 and December 2021, after an Erin’s Law presentation at school.

Erin’s Law is an Illinois statute requiring all public schools to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program.

Sample is sentenced to 2 and a half years in a Champaign County sexual abuse case. Both sentences will be served consecutively.

