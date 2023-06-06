Second fire breaks out at 15th & Chris in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A second commercial fire breaks out at a well-known Rockford burger restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to 15th & Chris in response to the blaze. Limited details have been released about the incident while an investigation is underway.

The business was the center of another major fire in late January where owner James Purifoy was critically hurt, and the business suffered an estimated damages of $100,000.

Authorities have not said if anyone was in the business Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

