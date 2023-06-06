Rockford man charged with murder on Vincent Avenue

Devon Pitts, 26, faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Devon Pitts, 26, faces two counts of first-degree murder.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man faces two counts of first-degree murder after his father was found dead on June 2.

Police found 64-year-old Roger Pitts at his home in the 300 block of Vincent Avenue. An autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Roger did not die of natural causes.

Devon Pitts, 26, was arrested over the weekend on unrelated charges, but during the investigation was determined as a suspect in his father’s death and is now being held in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County
The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom...
One person killed in Roscoe car accident
Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford...
One hurt, five arrested during town fair shooting in Loves Park
Josmar Gonzalez, 7, of Belvidere, was hit on Friday, June 2, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Belvidere boy dies after being hit by a car
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Man found dead on Vincent Avenue in Rockford

Latest News

Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Five charged in shooting at Rockford Speedway
Commercial fire
Second fire breaks out at 15th & Chris in Rockford
- clipped version
Two Rockford roads will close for utility work, mural painting