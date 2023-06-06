Rockford man charged with murder on Vincent Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man faces two counts of first-degree murder after his father was found dead on June 2.

Police found 64-year-old Roger Pitts at his home in the 300 block of Vincent Avenue. An autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Roger did not die of natural causes.

Devon Pitts, 26, was arrested over the weekend on unrelated charges, but during the investigation was determined as a suspect in his father’s death and is now being held in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

