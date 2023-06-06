Rockford Icehogs team members help build playground in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - It may be the off-season for the Rockford IceHogs but staff members keep busy: they’re at Rockton Grade School Tuesday building a new playground.

Volunteers split up into two shifts to build playground equipment with the help of project leads. This is one of several days this summer when volunteers will work on this project. Whether it’s building a playground or packing food, Mike Peck with the IceHogs says team staff enjoys volunteering in the community a couple of times a year.

“Giving time is just as important as giving money. With our community relations, one of our pillars is to make sure we are giving our time as well. Monetary donations are great and sometimes works has to get done. If we can lend a hand we are more than happy to do it,” Peck says.

