Rockford IceHogs team members help build playground in Rockton

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - It may be the off-season for the Rockford IceHogs but staff members keep busy: they’re at Rockton Grade School Tuesday building a new playground.

Volunteers split up into two shifts to build playground equipment with the help of project leads. This is one of several days this summer when volunteers will work on this project. Whether it’s building a playground or packing food, Mike Peck with the IceHogs says team staff enjoys volunteering in the community a couple of times a year.

“Giving time is just as important as giving money. With our community relations, one of our pillars is to make sure we are giving our time as well. Monetary donations are great and sometimes works has to get done. If we can lend a hand we are more than happy to do it,” Peck says.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County
The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom...
One person killed in Roscoe car accident
Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford...
One hurt, five arrested during town fair shooting in Loves Park
Josmar Gonzalez, 7, of Belvidere, was hit on Friday, June 2, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Belvidere boy dies after being hit by a car
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Man found dead on Vincent Avenue in Rockford

Latest News

Revolutionary war patriot honored by family centuries later
Dozens in Rockford walk to end gun violence
Rockford Icehogs team members help build playground in Rockton
Scottie Pulliam reportedly drowned while spending the day at Lake Louise.
Teen drowning at Lake Louise sparks call for change