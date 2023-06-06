Lawyer says Rep. George Santos would go to jail to keep identities of bond cosigners secret

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central...
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A 13-count federal indictment unsealed in New York accuses Santos of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos’ lawyer said Monday the indicted New York Republican would risk going to jail to protect the identities of the people who cosigned the $500,000 bond enabling his pretrial release.

The lawyer, Joseph Murray, urged a judge to deny a request by news outlets to unseal the names of Santos’ bond sureties, suggesting they could “suffer great distress,” including possible job losses and physical harm, if they’re identified publicly.

“My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come,” Murray wrote in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields.

Murray asked that she give them time to withdraw as cosignors if she decides to unseal the sureties’ names, which Shields kept off the public court docket at the lawyer’s request.

Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty. (CNN, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, POOL, NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND, CITY & STATE, YOUTUBE, CSPAN, HOUSE TV, GETTY IMAGES)

Murray said he, Santos and Santos’ staff have been receiving threatening and harassing calls and messages, including death threats. The lawyer said he received a call Friday from someone shouting, “Who paid Santos’ bond?” and said he worries Santos’ critics “are just waiting to pounce” on the people backing his release.

“We truly fear for their health, safety and well being,” Murray wrote.

Santos pleaded not guilty on May 10 to a 13-count indictment charging that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, lied to Congress about being a millionaire and cheated to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. He is due back in court on June 30.

The 34-year-old, who represents parts of Queens and Long Island, has defied calls to resign and has said he won’t drop his bid for a second term.

Prosecutors have not taken a position on the unsealing request.

In a letter last week, a lawyer for news outlets urged the judge to the release the names of Santos’ bond sureties, citing a “compelling public interest in maintaining the greatest transparency possible in these proceedings.”

The New York Times first wrote to Shields on May 23 asking to unseal the names. Other news outlets, including The Associated Press, joined the fight a few days later.

Separately, the House Ethics Committee wrote to Santos on May 16 asking him to identify the people who cosigned his bond.

Murray said Santos originally lined up three financially responsible cosignors as sureties, but one backed out and the other two didn’t show up to his arraignment. That forced them to make “other confidential arrangements” to ensure Santos’ release, Murray said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford...
One hurt, five arrested during town fair shooting in Loves Park
The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom...
One person killed in Roscoe car accident
First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County
Josmar Gonzalez, 7, of Belvidere, was hit on Friday, June 2, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Belvidere boy dies after being hit by a car
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Man found dead on Vincent Avenue in Rockford

Latest News

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California officials: Florida picked up asylum-seekers on Texas border and flew them to Sacramento
The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says