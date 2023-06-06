Investigation underway after Harvard police-involved shooting

HARVARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A McHenry County investigation team has taken over a police-involved shooting case in Harvard, Ill.

Harvard officers dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. June 3 to a home in the 700 block of Dewey Street for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived at the residence, police found Daniel Alvarado-Aguilar, 33, armed with a knife.

Aguilar was hovering over 24-year-old Elizabeth Alvarado-Garcia when officers say they told Aguilar to drop the knife. According to police, he refused, and an officer fired their weapon.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Autopsies performed June 5 by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office showed attack wounds on both Garcia and Aguilar. Aguilar also sustained a gunshot wound. Toxicology reports are pending for both parties.

