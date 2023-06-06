Five charged in Loves Park shooting at Rockford Speedway

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two boys, one 18 years old and one underage, face multiple weapons charges, and three more juveniles face minor charges after a Saturday shooting and high-speed chase through Loves Park.

Police say Laterrence Gatlin, 18, was the driver of a vehicle that took off after multiple gunshots rang out June 3 in the Rockford Speedway parking lot.

Another boy faces aggravated weapons charges and mob action after police say he fired a machine gun and hit one person, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Gatlin is being held at the Winnebago County jail on a $75,000 bond.

Loves Park officers patrolling the speedway grounds say they heard the shots and ordered the boy to “drop the gun.” That’s when he took off across the street to a car waiting in a parking lot across the street.

Authorities say Gatlin hit upwards of 100MPH while trying to get away from police, and at one point crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Halsted Rd. and N. Central Ave.

Two people inside the vehicle were treated for minor injuries after the crash, but police say Gatlin did not stop there.

Stop sticks were deployed near the intersection of N. Central and Kilburn avenues, causing Gatlin to lose control of the vehicle. After a rollover crash, authorities say the shooting suspect was ejected from the car, and officers were able to arrest all five people inside.

