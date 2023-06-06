Disturbance to potentially bring Stateline storms Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret that the Stateline is in dire need of rainfall.

Over the past 17 days, Rockford has seen a total of just 0.06″ of rain. To provide some context, normal precipitation over that stretch is 2.56″, so it’s a healthy deficit. The good news is that rain chances are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. The bad news is that it’s by no means a slam dunk to occur, and it’s not likely to put any meaningful dent in our shortfall.

With that said, clouds will be on the increase overnight, and a stray shower can’t be entirely ruled out into the predawn hours. The prospects for wet weather will rise a bit from mid-morning on, as moisture slowly increases ahead of an approaching cold front. Any showers and storms that do manage to form are to be rather small in nature, and will be quite brief, lasting no more than an hour or two in a best case scenario. The unfortunate reality is that more people in the Stateline are to remain dry than to pick up rain, and even those who do see a shower won’t pick up more than a tenth of an inch at best.

A few showers and storms are possible at various points throughout our Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms may re-ignite later in the day on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, we’ll top out in the lower 80s Tuesday, then as skies clear somewhat behind the front, we’ll fall all the way down to 54° by Wednesday morning.

By all accounts, Wednesday looks to be a nearly perfect day, with early clouds quickly giving way to sunshine and temperatures topping out at 80°.

Clouds will quickly give way to sunshine on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to continue its dominance Thursday, though it looks to be one of the cooler days in recent memory. The forecast high of 78° would make it the coolest day here since May 27, which was the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.

Sunshine will prevail again on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry conditions are to persist Friday before our next chance of rain arrives on Saturday. Those rains don’t figure to be drought busters, but it does represent the best chance for wet weather here in three weeks!

After Tuesday's slight rain chance, we're dry until at least Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Lastly, a follow up on the smoke situation. For a second straight day, smoke from Canadian wildfires have made it into our airspace. These fires are actually burning over Quebec, while previous smoke had originated from fires burning in western portions of the country. While concentrations of smoke are to be rather thin overnight tonight, there’s expected to be a thickening of the smoke as we go throughout the day Tuesday, potentially presenting concerns over air quality for those with respiratory ailments. Much clearer, cleaner skies are anticipated by Wednesday.

A thin layer of smoke will drift overhead overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thicker concentrations of smoke appear to be likely Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Air quality looks to improve dramatically by Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

