Beloit Memorial recognized for organ transplant, tissue donation success

Sharon Cox, Michelle Tyler and Katherine Lyons were able to accept the awards on behalf of...
Sharon Cox, Michelle Tyler and Katherine Lyons were able to accept the awards on behalf of Beloit Memorial and Beloit Health System.(Beloit Health System)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Memorial Hospital was recently recognized for its outstanding successes in organ transplants and tissue donations.

On May 23, representatives from the hospital accepted the 2022 Award of Hope (Silver) and the Excellence in Tissue Donation award at the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

The Award of Hope (Silver) recognizes hospitals that achieve or exceed a 75% true conversion rate and/or organs transplanted per donor of 3.25 or observed/expected organ utilization of 1.2.

The Excellence in Tissue Donation Award recognizes the dedication of hospital teams to achieve or exceed a tissue consent rate of 60%.

“Currently, there are over 100,000 people on the organ transplant list and just one donor can change the lives of over 80 people through organ and tissue donation,” Sharon Cox said, DNP, MSN, RN, Vice President/CNO. “Helping to save the lives of those in need is an honor for Beloit Health System.”

Cox notes that none of this would be possible without the donors who give life to those in need. “Through this process, we also honor and acknowledge the life lost, the hero of donation.“

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say the boy was rushed to a Wisconsin area hospital, but he did not survive.
16-year-old drowns at Lake Louise in Ogle County
The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom...
One person killed in Roscoe car accident
Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford...
One hurt, five arrested during town fair shooting in Loves Park
Josmar Gonzalez, 7, of Belvidere, was hit on Friday, June 2, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Belvidere boy dies after being hit by a car
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Man found dead on Vincent Avenue in Rockford

Latest News

UW Health physician uses AI in brain cancer treatment research
Hospice caretakers introduce aromatherapy for patient wellbeing
Hospice caretakers introduce aromatherapy for patient wellbeing
Hospice caretakers introduce aromatherapy for patient wellbeing
Hospice caretakers introduce aromatherapy for patient wellbeing
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends