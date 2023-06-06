Beloit Memorial recognized for organ transplant, tissue donation success

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Memorial Hospital was recently recognized for its outstanding successes in organ transplants and tissue donations.

On May 23, representatives from the hospital accepted the 2022 Award of Hope (Silver) and the Excellence in Tissue Donation award at the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

The Award of Hope (Silver) recognizes hospitals that achieve or exceed a 75% true conversion rate and/or organs transplanted per donor of 3.25 or observed/expected organ utilization of 1.2.

The Excellence in Tissue Donation Award recognizes the dedication of hospital teams to achieve or exceed a tissue consent rate of 60%.

“Currently, there are over 100,000 people on the organ transplant list and just one donor can change the lives of over 80 people through organ and tissue donation,” Sharon Cox said, DNP, MSN, RN, Vice President/CNO. “Helping to save the lives of those in need is an honor for Beloit Health System.”

Cox notes that none of this would be possible without the donors who give life to those in need. “Through this process, we also honor and acknowledge the life lost, the hero of donation.“

