Wanted man named in laptop burglary at Rockford YMCA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police identify a man wanted for burglary in hopes that the public can help bring him to justice.

Jordan Njos, 18, faces felony theft charges after he was caught June 4 on surveillance video at the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

Njos alleged stole laptops from the facility and is not currently in custody.

Anyone with information on the man in the photos or his whereabouts should call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

