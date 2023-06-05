Police: Man wanted in laptop burglary at Rockford YMCA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance video during a burglary at the YMCA.

Police dispatched around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4 to the YMCA at 200 Y Boulevard in Rockford to investigate.

The unknown man reportedly broke into the building and was caught on video taking several laptops from the facility.

Anyone with information on the man in the photos or his whereabouts should call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

