One person killed in Roscoe car accident

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon in Roscoe that killed one person.

The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom Ln. in Roscoe for what police describe as a “private property motor vehicle accident”.

One person was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police have not released any information on the person who died.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

