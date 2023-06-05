One person killed in private property car accident

The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom...
The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom Ln. in Roscoe.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon in Roscoe that killed one person.

The Roscoe police department was called just before 3 p.m. to the 11000 block of Linden Blossom Ln. in Roscoe for what police describe as a ‘private property motor vehicle accident’. One person was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Their name and have not been released at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford...
One person shot in parking lot of Rockford Towne Fair
Gerald Osborn, 35, of Rockford was found inside a vehicle Thursday, June 1.
Rockford man identified after being found in abandoned vehicle
Law enforcement investigate suspicious death in Rockford
Man found dead inside Rockford home
The governor identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.
West Virginia trooper killed in ambush-style shooting; suspect in custody
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Duke Webb is accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding...
Odd move by accused killer Duke Webb delays murder case in Don Carter Lanes shooting

Latest News

Five people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford...
One person shot in parking lot of Rockford Towne Fair
Photo of motorcycles
Rockford motorcycle club raises money for Lurie Children’s Hospital
Taste of Lena
Taste of Lena returns with an appearance from Miss Illinois USA 2023 winner
Photo of motorcycles
Wolf Pack motorcycle club supports childrens hospital